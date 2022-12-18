Home page politics

Jan Frederik Wendt

Vladimir Putin toasts with Chinese President Xi Jinping (l) before the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). © Alexei Druzhinin/dpa

According to CIA chief Burns, China’s President XI is following the course of the Russian invasion of Ukraine very closely.

Langley – Beijing’s leadership watched of Russia Efforts in the Ukraine war very precisely. That’s what Bill Burns, director of the US foreign intelligence service, CIA, claims. “I don’t think any foreign leader has paid more attention to this war and Russia’s poor military performance than Xi Jinpingas he reflects on his own ambitions in Taiwan and elsewhere,” Burns said in an interview with the US TV network PBS.

It was interesting to see the reaction of the Chinese rulers to the Ukraine conflict to observe. Because: of China Head of State and the Russian President Wladimir Putin have entered into close cooperation in recent years. “A few weeks before Putin launched his invasion of the Ukraine started when she competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing met, they proclaimed a boundless friendship,” Burns said.

Underestimate Xi’s ambitions? CIA director warns

“It turns out that this partnership does indeed have some limitations, at least in terms of President Xi’s reluctance to provide Putin with the kind of military support he has asked for in the wake of the war in Ukraine,” Burns said .

CIA director warns against underestimating Xi’s ambitions Taiwan wanting to control. “He has publicly stated that he prefers to do this by means other than the use of force,” Burns said, adding, “But we also know that he has directed his military leadership to be ready by 2027 to start a war.” to start”.

Of the Ukraine war is a strategic failure for Putin, says Burns. “The Russian military fared poorly and suffered huge casualties. The Russian economy has suffered long-term damage. Most of the advances that Russia’s middle class has made over the past 30 years will be destroyed.” Still, the intelligence chief doesn’t believe it Moscow is currently “serious” about genuine peace negotiations. (Jan Wendt)