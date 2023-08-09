Home page politics

Michael Radunski

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Moscow in March. © Grigory Sysoev/Imago

Is Beijing turning away from Russia? Hardly likely. China will not give up its partner Russia any time soon. Rather, Beijing is pursuing its own goals.

Beijing – The assessment of the talks in Saudi Arabia about an end to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine was surprisingly positive at the beginning of the week. Although the 40 states did not issue a joint final declaration, China’s participation in the negotiations is seen in many places as a success.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the appearance of China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui a “significant breakthrough”. A European diplomat praises in the newspaper Financial TimesChina had “been constructive” and “anxious to show that [es] is not Russia”. His conclusion: “The mere presence of China shows that Russia is becoming more and more isolated.”

China’s dissatisfaction with Russia is growing

Indeed, China has moved in this regard. When similar talks took place in Copenhagen in the summer, Beijing did not want to take part at the time. Since then, Beijing’s dissatisfaction with Moscow has increased: events on the battlefields are developing more and more to Russia’s disadvantage and the grain agreement, which was not extended, hits China in particular as the largest buyer of Ukrainian wheat.

But apart from its participation, China brought nothing new to the table in Jeddah. Li Hui recited China’s peace plan and expressed his respect for the principles of the UN Charter. “All this is known, but it does not bring any tangible changes,” says Alexander Gabuev Table.Media. The director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center points out that the participants in Jeddah simply avoided critical issues, such as Russian troops on Ukrainian territory. This is how you find consensus without substance.

China’s Ukraine war is also about its own reputation

And so the hope that China will turn away from its partner Russia is more wishful thinking than reality. Bilateral trade is growing to new heights, and China and Russia are stepping up their military cooperation, most recently through major joint naval and air force exercises off Alaska.

Rather, Li Hui’s trip to Jeddah is a Chinese maneuver. China primarily pursued its own interests in Saudi Arabia at the weekend.

Beijing wants:

present yourself as an active and responsible force for peace,

strengthen its ties in the Gulf region and the Middle East,

reduce US influence.

China, a responsible peace power?

What China wants above all can be seen clearly in the statement by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. There it said on Monday: “All parties expressed positively about Li Hui’s presence and fully support China’s positive role in facilitating peace talks.” Li had held extensive talks and “consolidated the international consensus”. China will continue to strengthen dialogue based on its 12-point peace proposal and “build mutual trust.”

Most recently, the US and Europe had increased their diplomatic pressure on China. China should live up to its responsibility as a veto power in the UN Security Council and as a self-proclaimed global security actor. Above all, the criticism from Europe is of importance for China: Beijing does not want to lose this important partner in the struggle with the USA.

China’s influence in the Middle East is growing

Another goal behind China’s participation in Jeddah is that Beijing wants to further expand its influence in the Middle East. A few months ago, China mediated an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Both countries supply large amounts of oil, which helps Beijing to diversify its energy needs – to the already very cheap gas supplies from Russia. The Gulf States are considered important partners in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Iranian military adviser, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, even hopes that the “post-American era in the Persian Gulf has begun.” It’s not quite there yet. However, the US television network CNN recently stated: “China has smashed the premise of American dominance in the Middle East.”

China wants to push back America’s influence

One of the most important partners for China in this regard is Saudi Arabia. The once close partner of the United States has moved further and further away from Washington in recent years. China wants to use this alienation to its advantage. This is probably one of the reasons why Saudi Arabia has meanwhile been given the status of a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) – a prime example of how China is setting up alternative structures to Western-dominated institutions.

Gabuev sees it similarly: “It would have been a big diplomatic mistake for China not to take part in the talks with forty other countries,” says the China-Russia expert Table.Media. “However, I see no signs that Beijing’s non-binding participation in Jeddah will translate into concrete measures, such as putting pressure on Russia to end the war in the way the West and Kiev hope.”

And so Saudi Arabia celebrates itself as a new mediator and China as a responsible player, while Western states cling to their hopes. However, China will only do something substantial if it is offered something in return.