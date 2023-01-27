Anti-“covid zero” protesters in China may have forgotten about the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), but the CCP has not forgotten about them. After making a public demonstration of easing some Covid restrictions, Xi Jinping and his army of Stasi-like thugs began to exact revenge on those involved in this disgraceful episode of the regime, which dragged on for months. The demonstration of strength against the protest movement was typical of dictatorships that use, at least in part, fear as a mechanism for maintaining power. But efforts to delegitimize anti-regime demonstrations also had an ideological component. An article from New York Times about the repression reported this Thursday (26):

The party is also working to discredit the protesters, branding them as tools of malevolent foreign powers. Beijing has long quashed dissent at home – from calls for women’s rights to pro-democracy activism and ethnic unrest – as a result of Western-backed subversion. The “zero Covid” protests were no exception: a Chinese diplomat suggested that some of the protesters had been “bought by external forces”.

Describing the detention of four Chinese women allegedly involved in anti-regime activities, the Times reported: “Police asked women about using overseas messaging platforms or engaging in feminist activities such as reading groups (…) Chinese propaganda has condemned feminism as another tool of foreign influence.” As a descriptive matter, feminist movements in China probably draw inspiration from Western ideology. However, the irony in Beijing’s narrative is that President Xi still has many enablers in the West—particularly among left-wing cultural movements linked to the kind of activism his regime condemns.

This is not to say that the progressive forces that have emerged from academia in recent years — fourth-wave feminism, critical race theory, gender ideology, and so on — are pro-CCP. When pressed, most of its supporters would likely speak platitudes about the Chinese regime’s human rights violations and its oppression of women. The left, for the most part, is not motivated by an admiration for China, as some segments of it were for the Soviet Union. What motivates progressives today is an aversion to the idea of ​​America having a set of “national interests,” much less any serious efforts to defend them.

This aversion is even stronger when these national interests are antagonistic towards a region inhabited by non-Western peoples who were once the objects of European colonialism and conquest. No matter how impressive China’s power is, the Chinese nation will always fall victim to unwarranted Western aggression within an ideological framework that sees Western racism as the driving force of world history. Ayanna Pressley (Democrat, Massachusetts), one of 65 Democrats to vote against the newly formed House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)—“a clearing house for concerted action by the Congress on China, covering trade, espionage, defense, foreign infiltration, and more,” as they said the NR editors—explained his opposition to the committee in blunt terms: “It’s really clear that this is just a committee that would further encourage anti-Asian rhetoric, hatred, and putting lives at risk.” A statement released by Pressley and 22 other House progressives took a similar tone:

We are concerned about the direction of this committee, given past statements and actions by Republicans. In the hands of President Trump and Congressional Republicans, reckless and bigoted rhetoric and policy contributed to a rise in anti-Asian sentiment nationwide and a 339% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2021(…) That too it should not be a committee about winning a “new Cold War”, as the committee’s designated chairman previously stated. The United States can and must work towards our goals of economic and strategic competitiveness without ‘a new Cold War’ and without the repression, discrimination, hatred, fear, degeneration of our political institutions and violations of civil rights that such a ‘Cold War’ can entail.

If the formation of a congressional committee to promote strategic competitiveness goals is unacceptable on the grounds that it might “encourage anti-Asian rhetoric and hatred,” one wonders how, precisely, progressives believe we can promote it. these goals. The lack of alternative proposals says a lot about the priorities of Pressley and his merry band of anti-synophobes. The fact is that this is a serious geopolitical struggle between two civilization-states; for our civilization to triumph over the Chinese alternative, serious efforts are needed to undermine, combat and expose the Chinese regime. But to think that eradicating anti-Asian sentiment — or, more accurately, anything that could theoretically lead to anti-Asian sentiment — is more important than avoiding a global order in which Xi Jinping calls the shots is an untenable proposition.

Our enemies are well aware of this inherent weakness in contemporary Western culture. The Chinese regime has taken a break from disappearing its own citizens to gleefully incite Black Lives Matter protests. (As do ISIS and Al-Qaeda.) Beijing regularly promotes the allegation of “systemic racism” against the US and deflects criticism of its handling of the pandemic by calling it an example of Western anti-Asian prejudice and using the language and the academic terminology anti-racism. Western progressives were only too happy to play along: “When America makes another country its enemy, it usually makes enemies of some group of Americans as well,” declared Peter Beinart. “It is no coincidence that violence [antiaasiática] is rising even as, according to Gallup, the percentage of Americans who consider China our ‘biggest enemy’ has doubled in the past year.” The premise that the United States has made China its enemy, not the other way around, is an article of faith for Beinart. It is unclear whether he considered the possibility that the alternative might be true.

A nation obsessed with apologizing to itself is ill-prepared to face external threats. To the extent that university progressivism is enamored with this spirit of self-flagellation, Xi Jinping need not regard it as a tool of dangerous foreign subversion. At the very least, he should be giving his loyal supporters the Medal of the Republic.

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. original in English.