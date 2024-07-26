Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng: Beijing will not interfere in the US elections in November

Beijing does not plan to interfere in the US presidential elections, which will be held in November 2024. In return, the PRC expects the same approach, in particular, regarding the “Taiwan issue”, this information was revealed by the PRC Ambassador to Washington Xie Feng during a formal reception at the embassy in honor of the 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, reports RIA News.

“China wants to be a friend and partner of the United States. We are not playing against the United States and do not intend to interfere in its internal affairs, including the upcoming presidential elections,” the diplomat emphasized.

Xie Feng added that China hopes for a bilateral beneficial partnership, especially highlighting the Taiwan issue as the main irritant in relations between the two countries.

Earlier, China expanded sanctions against the United States due to arms sales to Taiwan. The reason for expanding anti-American sanctions was the violation of the one-China principle.