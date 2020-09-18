Ladakh: There is a two-and-a-half-thousand-year-old battle behind propaganda loudspeakers on LAC’s finger area, which it believes to be the case today. Due to this deceitful policy, he is now putting psychological pressure on Indian soldiers. This battle took place in China in the 3rd BCE, after which the Han dynasty asserted its authority over the whole of China. This policy has also been mentioned by Global Times.

According to the information, in 202 BC, two powerful dynasties of China, Han and Chow, were fighting for a monopoly over China. During that time, the king of the Chow dynasty and his army got stuck on a hill. During this time the Han army surrounded the king and his soldiers of the Chou dynasty. During this time the Han army started playing chow folk songs to put cyclical pressure on chow soldiers. Thus, the Chou soldiers felt that the Han army had taken their (Chow) families captive and that if there was a war, their families would be killed. Due to this fear, the Chou soldiers surrendered, putting arms in front of the Han army. After the surrender of the soldiers, the Chow king also committed suicide. In this way the Han army won without fighting and from then on it started ruling the whole of China. It is known as the ‘Battle of Gaaxia’.

In the current LAC dispute, the Chinese Army wants to make similar psychological pressure in front of the Indian Army. The Chinese Army is playing Punjabi songs on it by placing loudspeakers in the finger area. Because Punjab or Sikh battalion is stationed there on behalf of India in the finger area. That is why the Chinese Army wants to create psychological pressure on Indian soldiers by playing Punjabi songs in the finger area.

Actually, there is a situation of tremendous confrontation between the forces of India and China in the finger area. On 8-9 September there was a tremendous (aerial) firing between the two countries between Finger 3-4. According to the information, the Chinese Army has installed one such loudspeaker in its Moldo Garrison i.e. the cantonment and conducts anti-India speeches there. This is to create a sense of discontent among the Indian soldiers. Because after the night action of 29-30 August, Indian soldiers are stationed on Gurung and Magar Hill on both sides of Moldo. The sound of a loudspeaker in the mold reaches these hills.

Former Deputy Army Chief Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh told ABP News that the Chinese military will no longer be under pressure from the Indian Army, as Indian soldiers are psychologically very strong.

Let us tell you that during the war of 1962 and the Nathula-Chola battle of 1967, the Chinese army used to propagate on such LACs through loudspeakers. In 1967, in the Sikkim sector, the Chinese Army used to speak on loudspeaker on some action of India that the ’62’ warriors will make the condition of the Indian Army. Despite this, its Indian soldiers had given a tremendous fire to the Chinese army in the battle of Nathula-Chola.

The two countries also play such propaganda loudspeakers in the world’s most fortified North and South Korea’s borders, the DMZ, ie the De-Militarize Zone. When the ABP News team went to DMZ in the year 2017, loudspeakers of that type were captured in their cameras. According to experts, communist countries are more involved in such propaganda warfare. Both North Korea and China are communist countries. But to counter them, democratic countries like South Korea and India also have to adopt such a strategy.