Advancing details about one of the space missions currently underway, China’s plans for interplanetary exploration have just taken a big step forward. Since China launched it into orbit on July 23, the Tianwen-1 probe It has traveled about 197 days, flying about 465 million kilometers to currently reach approximately 184 million kilometers from Earth and just 1.1 million kilometers from Mars, with all probe systems still in good working order.

So much so, that since The Guardian reported this morning that the Chinese probe had returned its first photo of Mars, capturing a black and white snapshot of the red planet millions of miles away.

While this image does not compare with the more detailed images of other missions exploration like NASA’s, the big point of it lies in China’s ability to truly join the space exploration race.

Previously, China had already tried to send a mission to Mars in 2011, with Russian help, but it failed to launch. And it is that the trips to the Red Planet have not been easy for anyone. Russia, the US and other countries and organizations have struggled (and continue to work to improve) to make this trip.

Like the NASA mission, one of Tianwn-1’s top priorities is finding signs of life, as well as conducting an exploration of the conditions of the planet’s surface, materials and topography. The probe should enter the orbit of Mars on February 10, and its rover will land in the Utopia impact basin in May.

That is why, after this great milestone, achieve a successful landing of the Tianwen-1 rover would clearly increase China’s pride, setting a new precedent for the rest of its projects, including the launching of a new space station by 2022.