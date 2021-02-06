The China National Space Administration (CNSA) released the first image of Mars captured by the country’s probe sent to that planet, the Tianwen-1.

The CNSA said the probe captured the first image of Mars from a distance of 2.2 million kilometers.

The probe carried out the orbital correction at 8:00 p.m. Beijing time, with the aim of ensuring that it achieves a proper planned encounter with Mars.

This is what Mars looks like from China’s Tianwen-1 probe.

The probe has traveled about 197 days in orbit, flying about 465 million kilometers. Currently, it is 184 million kilometers from Earth and 1.1 million kilometers from Mars. All its systems are in good working order, the CNSA said.

China launched the probe to Mars on July 23, 2020. It was designed to complete orbit, landing and exploration in a single mission.

The probe completed its first orbital correction on August 2, the second on September 20, and the third on October 28.

