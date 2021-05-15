China’s space program has set a new milestone. The first probe that China has sent to Mars, Tianwen-1, has managed to land successfully on the ground of the red planet. As reported this Saturday (local time) by the Xinhua news agency in a message on Chinese social networks, the artifact landed on the surface of the southern area of ​​the Utopia Planitia plain, in the northern Martian hemisphere.

With the success of this mission, China becomes the third country, after the United States and Russia, to complete the shipment of an artifact to the surface of Mars.

Tianwen (Questions to the Sky) had begun to lower its altitude from the orbit in which it was at around 1 a.m. on Saturday (Beijing time, Friday 7:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) and the lander, with the rover robot Zhurong inside, broke up around 4 in the morning (22.00 Spanish peninsular time). The artifact still flew for three hours before entering the Martian atmosphere, according to the Chinese space agency (CNSA), cited by the Chinese newspaper. Global Times.

What experts dubbed the “seven minutes of terror”, the descent time during which contact with the artifact is lost and it is unknown if the mission has been successful, in this case lasted nine minutes. During that span, it was going to reduce its speed from 4.9 kilometers per second (17,640 kilometers per hour) to zero. In a first phase, the lander, wrapped in a heat shield to protect it from the intense heat generated by friction with the Martian atmosphere, began to decelerate At a height of about 10 kilometers above the surface, after getting rid of the protective shield, it started its engines. and deployed his parachute to help him with the braking.

The lander landed at a point with the coordinates 109.7 east, 25.1 north, less than 40 kilometers from the exact place selected in Utopia Planitia, as published on social networks by the Institute of Space Sciences of the University of Science and Technology of Macao.

“On May 15, the first Chinese Martian exploration probe, Tianwen-1, landed in a preselected zone in the Utopia Planitia of Mars, leaving a Chinese footprint on Mars for the first time,” he says. Xinhua on his Weibo account, the Chinese Twitter. He adds that from now on Zhurong, after exiting the lander, will begin to send images of the landing zone and carry out inspections in the surroundings.

The landing site, Utopia Planitia, is a gigantic crater in the northern hemisphere that was formed by the impact of a meteorite millions of years ago. The place where it is located and the low elevation of the plain means that there is more atmosphere there, which helps to slow the descent of the lander, due to friction with the air. This is an important factor, since the red planet’s gas envelope is much less dense than on Earth. To this is also added the fact that, apparently, there are no geographical accidents that could make it difficult to land. And furthermore, in the subsoil of this area there appear to be large amounts of frozen water.

The Tianwen mission consists of three modules: the orbiter, which has so far circled the red planet, the lander, and a rover robot, the Zhurong, which will explore the surroundings and send images to Earth. Chinese experts hope that the rover, 1.85 meters high and 240 kilos in weight, can complete at least 90 suns, or Martian days (92 Earth days), before ceasing to be operational.

Zhurong is equipped with terrain exploration cameras, a multi-spectrum camera, a soil composition detector, a magnetometer, and a radar, among other instruments. The robot will analyze with them the topography, geography and atmosphere of the area. According to the Global Times newspaper, Chinese engineers have manufactured the rover with a new material that will allow it to withstand the harsh sand storms on the surface of Mars, which can reach winds of 180 meters per second, or three times more than the strongest hurricanes on Earth.

With the landing, the Chinese program has chained a new success in a fast race in space exploration in which it competes with the United States: in 2019 it managed to land on the far side of the moon; In late 2020, its Chang’e 5 probe returned with lunar samples; last month it launched the first module of its future space station into the atmosphere; has signed a memorandum with Russia to begin planning the establishment of a joint lunar base.

Tianwen-1 was launched in July 2020 and reached Mars in February this year. Since then it has remained in orbit of the planet without incident.

It was the first time China has attempted a landing on Mars, a complicated task. So far, only half of the attempts have been successful. Since 1973, NASA has been the only space agency that has managed to safely deposit artifacts on the lunar soil.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.