Amid the deep global crisis caused by the coronavirus, China is leveraging the strength of its gigantic market to silence political criticism from the West. Faced with mounting repression in the Muslim region of Xinjiang, a boycott has been unleashed against international textile brands trying to disengage from one of their main industries, cotton, accused of using forced labor.

Like many other things, China produces 22 percent of the world’s cotton. According to the Center for International and Strategic Studies, 84 percent of that cotton comes from Xinjiang, the troubled Muslim region bordering Central Asia. According to reports that have been collected by the UN, it is estimated that up to one million of its indigenous inhabitants, the Uyghurs, and other ethnic groups such as the Kazakhs, have been confined in re-education camps to prevent Islamist terrorism. Although Beijing initially denied their existence, it eventually ended up recognizing them, but as vocational schools to integrate Uighurs.

In addition to international criticism for his compulsory and massive internment in these camps, there is also the denunciation of the use of forced labor in the cotton sector. This is stated by the German researcher Adrian Zenz, who belongs to the Foundation in Memory of the Victims of Communism and has discovered the massive transfer of Uighurs away from their homes to collect cotton and the installation of textile factories next to said re-education camps. In satellite images, columns of uniformed workers are seen going in formation from one site to another.

A fifth of the world’s cotton comes from Xinjiang, where one million Uyghurs are in reeducation camps and are employed in its harvesting.



Turning away from the scandal, famous brands such as H&M, Nike and Adidas last year denied sourcing cotton from Xinjiang. Their disengagement had gone unnoticed by Chinese consumers until recent days, in which the United States, the European Union and Canada have imposed sanctions on China for the violation of human rights in that region. In addition to responding by blacklisting parliamentarians and academics who denounce this crackdown, the authoritarian regime in Beijing has launched a boycott on state media and social media against Western brands that last year reneged on Xinjiang cotton.

“There are many foreign companies that have issued statements cutting ties with Xinjiang cotton over the past two years. This has included members of the Better Cotton Initiative such as Burberry, Adidas, Nike, New Balance and others. Internet users have said that the Chinese market does not welcome those who maliciously stab in the back, “announced at the end of March the People’s Daily, speaker of the Communist Party, on Weibo, copy of the censored Twitter.

The most affected firm of all has been the Swedish H&M, whose garments have disappeared from powerful electronic commerce platforms, such as JD or Taobao, and whose stores have even been deleted from map applications. Spurred on by official propaganda, a boycott has broken out on social media that threatens to seriously damage sales in China for H&M and other brands. Although the Swedish firm is the second textile company in the world after the Spanish Zara, in this first quarter it has suffered losses of 122 million dollars (103 million euros), according to the newspaper “South China Morning Post”.

Smearing and boycotting Xinjiang cotton while trying to make money in China? Not even in dreams! ”The Communist Youth League, which has 15 million followers on said social network, heated the atmosphere on Weibo. Over the past two weeks, the boycott has spread to other brands such as Burberry, Nike, Adidas and Converse. Chinese stars such as actress Tang Songyun and Hong Kong singer Eason Chan have broken their contracts with some of the affected firms, and ordinary customers have even posted videos of burning their shoes and clothing to the amusement of the authorities.

“I don’t think a company should politicize its economic behavior. Can H&M continue to make money in the Chinese market? Not anymore “, boasted a spokesman for the Xinjiang regional government, Xu Guixiang, reports the BBC. While the foreign spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, warned that “the Chinese do not allow some foreigners to take our food and break our plates,” the Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, hoped that “the relevant companies respect the market rules, correct their wrong practices and avoid politicizing business matters. ‘

For the Chamber of Commerce in Europe, the affected brands are “between a rock and a hard place.” Their moral dilemma is to contribute to the abuses in Xinjiang or risk losing the gigantic Chinese market. If they do the former, they will face Western rejection and the US ban on Xinjiang cotton. But if they don’t keep buying it, they might have to leave the world’s biggest market.

Beijing’s most powerful weapon, its vast market



It is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that the Chinese regime has used the power of its market to silence criticism of its authoritarianism. Fully devoted to capitalism, Beijing knows that there is nothing better than money to shut mouths and buy wills. Every time a crisis breaks out over the Senkaku Islands, which China claims from Japan under the name Diaoyudai, not only are the protests in front of the Japanese embassy repeated, but also the boycott of its brands. In 2008, when then-French President Nicholas Sarkozy suggested not holding the Beijing Olympics because of the crackdown on the revolt in Tibet, Carrefour supermarkets suffered a drop in sales. Before Xinjiang, China’s last conflict with the West was due to protests by Hong Kong demanding democracy. On that occasion, the boycotted were the NBA for a tweet of support from the general director of the Houston Rockets and even Zara for the suspicion that he had joined one of the general strikes called by the protesters. For the Chinese regime, one of the best weapons when it comes to tackling diplomatic conflicts is its huge market.