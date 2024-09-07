China’s team wins medals ahead of schedule at Paris Paralympic Games

The Chinese team has won the overall medal count at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris ahead of schedule. This was reported by “Championship”.

The country’s representatives won 196 medals, 86 of which were gold. The UK team came in second with 45 gold medals. It lost its chance to catch up with the Chinese.

Russian Paralympians are competing in the tournament as neutrals. Their medals are not counted in the overall team standings. At the moment, the country’s representatives have won 17 gold medals.

The 2024 Paralympics in Paris started on August 28. The competition will end on September 8.