BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state planning agency will bolster support for manufacturing, the service sector and small businesses, it said on Tuesday, as strict Covid-19 restrictions affect economic activity.

“Impacted by the new wave of Covid-19 outbreaks and the unexpected change in the international situation, China’s economy is facing increasing negative pressure,” National Development and Reform Commission spokeswoman Meng Wei told a conference on Wednesday. press.

The world’s second-largest economy cooled sharply in April, with official data showing industrial production and retail sales fell at the fastest pace in more than two years.

China’s urban unemployment rate hit 6.1% last month, the highest since February 2020

Meng said more targeted support will be offered to manufacturing companies, the contact-intensive service sector, small businesses and individual businesses to stabilize the labor market.

Small businesses are the backbone of China’s economy and an important source of employment.

(Reporting by Shen Yan, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo)