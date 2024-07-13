According to a government spokesperson, the measure shows the interest in “improving the business environment and expanding openness”

State-owned enterprises in Shanghai’s pilot free trade zone recently purchased a batch of Tesla Model Y vehicles for corporate use, marking Tesla’s entry into China’s government procurement arena, local officials said.

According to the administration of the Lingang New Area of ​​the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the move demonstrates Lingang’s commitment to treating domestic and foreign companies equally in government procurement activities.

The move also shows Lingang’s continued efforts to improve the business environment and expand opening-up, the administration said.

In June 2024, announcements on the government procurement website of neighboring Jiangsu province confirmed Tesla’s entry into the province’s new energy vehicle procurement catalog.

According to an official report released in April on automotive data security compliance, Tesla was the only foreign automaker among 6 companies that met the specified criteria.

“Tesla’s inclusion in several government procurement catalogues shows China’s equal treatment of domestic and foreign companies. An open Chinese market will create more opportunities for international business.”said Sun Yuanxin, an expert at the Collaborative Innovation Center of China Pilot Free Trade Zone at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

In May, Vice Minister of Commerce Ling Ji spoke about China’s opening up to foreign-invested companies participating in government procurement.

According to Ling, the Chinese government is committed to promoting high-standard opening-up, expanding institutional opening-up and practicing the principle of fair competition.

Also in May, Tesla opened a megafactory in Shanghai to manufacture its energy storage batteries. They are known as Megapacks. It is the first factory of its kind to be built by Tesla outside the United States and is the company’s second in Shanghai after the opening of the gigafactory in 2019.

With information from Xinhua.