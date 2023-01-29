The total number of devices shipped was 286 million, down from 329 million a year earlier.

According to a company report, this means that the total sales of 2022 were the lowest since 2013, and this was the first year since then that annual sales fell below 300 million.

Android phone manufacturer Vivo was the best-selling brand throughout the year, with a market share of 18.6 percent. However, its total shipments fell 25.1 percent year on year. “Honor” ranked second among the best-selling brands, and its shipments increased by more than 34 percent, but this was the result of a lower comparison basis.

Apple ranked third in 2022.

China’s strict anti-Covid controls weighed heavily on the economy, which last year slumped to one of its worst levels in nearly half a century.

The decline in smartphone sales in China is in line with the sector’s performance around the world. According to IDC, worldwide smartphone shipments reached 1.2 billion, the lowest level since 2013, equivalent to an annual decline of more than 11 percent.