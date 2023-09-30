The Chinese military base on Mischief Reef, off the coast of the Philippine island of Palawan, loomed over our ship, obvious even in the predawn darkness.

Lights pointed to a runway made for fighter jets, backed by holds perfect for surface-to-air missiles. More than 1,400 kilometers from mainland China, in an area of ​​the South China Sea that an international court has unequivocally determined does not belong to China, mobile phones rang with a message: “Welcome to China.”

The world’s most brazen maritime militarization is gaining momentum in waters through which a third of global maritime trade passes. Here, in the underwater reefs known as the Dangerous Ground, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has fortified an archipelago of bases that have marked these waters as China’s own despite having no international legal basis. China’s coast guard, navy and a fleet of fishing boats confront other vessels, both civilian and military.

China’s growing military presence in waters long dominated by the US fleet is heightening the possibility of a confrontation between superpowers at a time when relations between them have worsened greatly. And as Beijing challenges a Western-driven security order that has been in place for nearly 80 years, countries in the region are increasingly questioning the strength of America’s commitment to the Pacific.

Although the United States does not claim the South China Sea, it maintains defense pacts with Asian partners, including the Philippines, that could force American soldiers to go to these waters. While anxiety over nearby Taiwan has focused attention on poor relations between Washington and Beijing, the South China Sea offers another arena for a contest. China’s weaponization of the South China Sea has also forced Southeast Asian fishermen in the Philippines and other nations to abandon the waters they have depended on for generations.

It is difficult to see how China’s armed presence in the South China Sea will diminish without a war. With its bases built and its military ships deployed, Beijing vigorously defends its claims of “indisputable sovereignty.”

That stance was evident in May, when the small boat chartered by journalists from The New York Times passed within 2 nautical miles of Mischief Reef. A PLA Navy tugboat that was nearby had failed to stop us, perhaps due to the early morning hour. But as we approached the Chinese military base, the tugboat, about 2.5 times the size of our boat, churned up the water to reach us, flashing its searchlights and honking its horn. They told us over the radio that we had invaded Chinese territorial waters.

Our ship was flagged in the Philippines and an international tribunal convened by the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in 2016 that Mischief Reef was part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf of the Philippines. China has ignored that ruling. In a radio exchange we said that we were allowed to navigate these waters.

The EPL tug responded with more honking, a sonic assault so penetrating that we felt it in our bodies. With her searchlights almost blinding us, the EPL tug bore down on our vessel, passing within 20 meters of our much smaller ship. It was a clear violation of international maritime protocol, maritime experts said.

As dawn broke, we could see both the Mischief Reef fortifications and Chinese ships approaching from different directions: half a dozen maritime militia ships and a navy corvette designed to carry anti-ship missiles. The navy tug also remained nearby.

On other occasions, Chinese coast guard and militia ships have rammed, sprayed with water cannons and sunk civilian vessels in the South China Sea.

This week, the Philippine Coast Guard cut a rope barrier put up by the Chinese. President Ferdinand E. Marcos Jr. said he wants to take a tougher stance with China.

“The Chinese are flouting maritime rules and intentionally violating good rules of conduct. They are turning foreign ships around, sometimes at the last minute. One day a foreign ship will not deviate. “So what?” said Gregory B. Poling, director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

By: HANNAH BEECH