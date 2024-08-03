Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 7:01

China’s services sector is being underutilized for economic growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in an analysis published Friday, June 2. According to the report, despite China’s significant economic development in recent years, the country has prioritized investment over consumption.

The document released Friday states that the scenario could restrict future growth, due to declining productivity and an aging population. China’s growth is expected to slow to around 3.3% by 2029.

The IMF says China has significant potential to expand its services sector, but currently the sector’s contribution to the economy is well below the average for developed economies. An expansion of the services sector could also mean more jobs for people, especially young people, in sectors such as technology and education.

According to the report, reforms that improve the allocation of capital and labor would be needed to strengthen demand for services. “Easing regulatory requirements, further reducing local protectionism, and allowing more firms to enter and compete in services—including reduced restrictions on trade and foreign entry—can boost productivity and support growth,” the IMF writes.