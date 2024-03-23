Index considers comparison with the same months in 2023, when the growth rate was 5.5%

China's services sector recorded faster growth in the first 2 months of 2024. The official production index rose 5.8% year-on-year, according to data from the National Statistics Department released on Monday (March 18, 2024). In January and February 2023, the growth rate was 5.5%.

The accommodation and gastronomy sector recorded the biggest increase, of 12.1%. It was followed by information transmission, software and IT services, with an increase of 10.4%. The financial sector also registered an increase of 8.2%. Transport, storage and postal services rose 7.1%. Wholesale and retail sales registered an increase of 7% in the period.

The indices for rail and air transport, gastronomy, monetary and financial services, environmental protection and management of public facilities, as well as for the cultural, sports and entertainment sectors, remained in the growth zone of more than 55%.

With information from Xinhua.