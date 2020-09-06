China’s reusable experimental spacecraft returned to Earth after two days of flight.

In line with the company Xinhua, on Sunday, September 6, the system efficiently landed on the goal website.

It’s famous that the experiment was profitable. Thus, China has made a breakthrough in area – within the research of reusable applied sciences.

On Friday, the Changzheng-2F rocket with a reusable check spacecraft was launched from the Chinese language Jiuquan cosmodrome.

The system is designed for testing reusable applied sciences throughout flights and offering technological help in area exploration.

Final Thursday, NASA introduced the profitable full-scale check of the higher stage of the SLS launch automobile for flights to the Moon and Mars.

The assessments had been carried out in Utah. Scientists checked, specifically, the operation of the engine and the standard of the supplies used within the accelerator.