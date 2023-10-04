Calendar still provisional

While Formula E goes crazy over the recent news relating to the driver market for season 10in the same 100% electric category there remain doubts regarding the next world championship 2024. At present, in fact, they do not know each other still locations good three appointments. The provisional calendar was published last June, with the great news of Tokyo’s absolute debut and the reconfirmations of other events in European capitals such as Berlin, Rome and London, with the British metropolis included as the last stage of the championship.

China close to return

However, looking at the list of 17 total rounds, two of them are yet to be announced for the month of Februaryas well as the still unknown one of May 25th. Regarding the latter, the indiscretions of one are becoming more and more insistent return to Chinaand more precisely on the permanent circuit of Shanghai. An event not on city courses (like in Portland) and on a different layout of the original track used by Formula 1, which would bring Formula E back to the Asian country for the first time since 2015with subsequent chances of a return completely canceled due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Who risks leaving the scene

As reported by The Race, therefore, there is a good chance that China will return to be part of the Formula E championship, unlike two other events which would leave the entire month of February empty. The first could be to Cape Town, in South Africa, which made its debut on the calendar in 2023. Although it was one of the most spectacular weekends of the entire season, the event did not have the hoped-for success in terms of economic return, which is why the confirmation of South Africa appears very complex. The other, however, could be the Indian one Hyderabad. Supporting the renewal of the stage would be mainly Mahindra and Jaguar TCS Racing, which have already been identified Chennai in case it is not possible in any way to return to Hyderabad. As a result, should both races not be included in the 2024 calendar, Formula E will face a competition pause of more than a month from January 27 (Diriyah) to March 16 (São Paulo).

A concrete solution

In any case, further news could be made official at the end of this month following the FIA World Council: “Everyone understood that racing here wasn’t feasible until 2023 due to COVID, but from 2024 the pressure is there – he explained, again to The Race, Alberto LongoDeputy General Manager and Championship Manager – a pressure that comes not only from the Formula E ecosystem, but also from ourselves”.