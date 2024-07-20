Sales of this type totaled approximately 23.6 trillion yuan (US$3.3 trillion) in H1.

China’s retail sales of consumer goods rose 3.7 percent year on year in the first half of 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday. The country’s retail sales totaled about 23.6 trillion yuan (about 3.3 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first half, the agency said.

With the solid implementation of pro-consumption policies, the scale of the consumer market continued to grow in the first half of the year, said Yu Jianxun, an official with the NBS.

In June, retail sales grew 2% year-on-year, the data showed.

Driven by sales promotions and new e-commerce models, China’s online retail sales increased 9.8% year-on-year in the first 6 months, maintaining relatively rapid growth.

Online sales of physical goods increased 8.8% year-over-year, accounting for 25.3% of total retail sales during the period.

Consumption of services stood out positively, with retail sales of services growing 7.5% in the first half of the year compared to the previous year. This figure was 4.3 percentage points higher than that of goods.

The sector of catering recorded a 7.9% increase in revenue, while retail sales of goods increased by 3.2%, according to the DNE.

Data from July 15 also showed that China’s GDP (gross domestic product) grew 5 percent year-on-year in the first half, with the second quarter recording growth of 4.7 percent.

With information from Xinhua News Agency.