China’s rail freight delivery volume reached 3.9 billion tonnes in 2022, up 4.7% year-on-year, according to rail operator China Railway.

Rail freight services raised 478.6 billion yuan (BRL 3.7 billion in the quotation of Thursday – 5.Jan.2023) last year, growing 9.8% compared to 2021.

Around 4,100 km of new railway lines came into operation in 2022 in the country, with more than half of the speed exceeding 350 km/h.

In 2023, China Railway expects passenger trips to rise by more than 67% compared to 2022, and estimates that total transport revenue will return to pre-epidemic levels.

More than 3,000 km of new rail lines will be put into service by 2023, with 2,500 km of high-speed rail.

With information from Xinhua.