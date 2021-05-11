China’s population has grown by 5.38 percent in the past ten years, reaching 1.410 million people, according to the latest figures from the seventh national population census.

The Chinese National Statistical Office has published on Tuesday the population data of the last decade, and it appears that the Asian nation has grown an average of 0.53 percent per year in the last decade.

In total, China has 1,411.78 million inhabitants, not counting the residents of Hong Kong and Macao, and foreigners living in the 31 provinces and autonomous regions.

Among the data provided by this latest report, it is clear that the population over 60 years old represents 18.7 percent of the total population of the country, exceeding by 5.44 percentage points the figure registered in 2010, when the census was carried out. above, according to the Chinese state agency Xinhua.

These data show that even though the population has continued to grow in China, the rate of growth has slowed down, while the population is aging and the birth rate is decreasing.

Faced with information shared in recent days about a population decline registered in the last year, the director of the National Statistical Office, Ning Jizhe, has assured that “China’s population will remain above 1.4 billion for a certain period in the future. ‘

Another analysis made by the report is that the proportion of ethnic minority groups has risen to 8.89 percent, an increase of 10.26 percent over the 2010 figure.