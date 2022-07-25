25 Jul 2022 09:57
China’s state-backed Global Times quoted a senior health official as saying that China’s population has slowed dramatically and is expected to start declining before 2025.
Birth data released late on Sunday showed that the number of newborns in 2021 was the lowest in decades in several provinces.
The number of births in central Hunan province fell below 500,000 for the first time in nearly 60 years, the Global Times said. She added that only Guangdong Province, in southern China, had seen more than one million newborns.
China is struggling to stem a rapid contraction in natural population growth, with many young people choosing not to have children due to private factors.
The newspaper said, quoting Yang Wenchuang, head of population and family affairs at the National Health Commission, that the population of China is expected to start declining in the period from 2021 to 2025.
Source: agencies
#Chinas #population #expected #decline
Leave a Reply