China’s population reached 1.412 million people in 2020, a small increase from 1,405 million in 2019, but the pace of growth in the past decade has slowed to the lowest since the one-child policy was imposed ago. four decades. In 2010, the nation had 1.34 billion people. These official figures, contained in the 2020 census released Tuesday, highlight the serious aging problems looming in the most populous country on Earth and the second largest economy in the world.

The population is aging at a rapid rate and the number of births is decreasing, Ning Jizhe, head of the National Statistics Office, told a news conference to present the census data. Although the number of inhabitants of the country will still remain above 1,400 million people for a while, according to the senior official, at some point that number will begin to decrease. In the impoverished Northeast, the population has already seen a decline.

Ning did not specify at what point the population decline could begin, although reports from official research centers place that horizon in 2027. The data released this Wednesday suggest that aging and demographic contraction may arrive earlier than officials anticipated : In 2016, China estimated that it would reach 1.42 billion residents last year.

In 2020, the population over 60 – the retirement age for the majority of Chinese men; for women, it is 55 years – it represented 18.7% of the total, while 10 years earlier it was 13.3%. It is the segment that grows the most. The Chinese of working age, on the other hand, were 63.35%, compared to 70.1% in 2010.

Rapid aging, the fastest in the world, threatens to turn China into an elderly society by leaps and bounds. A problem that other prosperous countries face, but that the second largest economy in the world finds itself with much lower levels of GDP per capita and with a social security system that still suffers from great deficiencies. To a large extent, China has based the success of its economic development over the past 35 years on a large, very young, low-wage workforce that made factories on the country’s coastal strip very competitive. It was the so-called “demographic dividend.” Now, it faces a labor shortage on the horizon, and the need to adapt its economy and infrastructure to an elderly population.

It is a problem that worries its authorities, who already in March assured that a strategy will be launched over the next five years to respond to the problems posed by the imminent demographic changes. “The greater aging of the population imposes continuous pressure on the long-term balanced development of the population in the future,” acknowledges the National Statistics Office (ONE). Experts such as the sociologist Lu Yilong, from Peking’s Renmin University, point out that, although the fall in the number of inhabitants “will have an impact on social and economic structures”, there is “still” growth, so it has not yet arrived. to “a critical point”.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Ning pointed to the possibility of raising the retirement age, early by the standards of developed economies. According to the senior official, today Chinese over 60s “have enormous knowledge, are in good physical shape and offer greater potential to contribute to the country’s economy.”

Eliminate birth rates

Another measure defended by experts is the definitive elimination of birth limits. China ended the one-child policy in 2015, which by some estimates could prevent nearly 400 million births, and allowed all married couples to have two children. But in theory it maintains the prohibition of having three children or more for most families. And it came, according to experts, too late.

Children under 14 years old represent 17.95% of the current population, according to census data. 10 years ago, they were 19%. Although the number of births increased immediately after the elimination of the one-child policy, official forecasts have not been met and the trend returned to its downward path; Since then, fewer Chinese babies have come into the world each year. In 2020, Ning revealed at the press conference, 12 million children were born, and the fertility rate stood at 1.3. A year earlier, the number of births had exceeded 14 million.

As in other prosperous societies, young Chinese show less interest in having children: the high cost of raising children, the need to develop a professional career and other interests are some of the reasons they cite. “It is a change in lifestyle brought about by modernization, industrialization and urbanization,” explains Professor Lu. “With the increase of residents in cities, the birth rate and population growth decrease. Before we said that urbanization is a natural contraceptive pill … Developing countries practice policies to encourage births, but even with them people do not want to have more children. It is necessary, therefore, a set of measures, not just policies to encourage the birth rate ”.

However, the drawing presented by the Chinese society census is very different from that of 2010, the year of the previous count, in other respects as well. It is a much more urbanized population than a decade ago. And much more educated.

City dwellers number 902 million people, 63.89% of all residents in China and 35% more than a decade ago. University students reach 218 million, double that of then, while illiterates have gone from exceeding 4% to 2.67%. They are factors that can mitigate the impact of aging. Ning has assured that the “demographic dividend” will still exist. “We have a powerful workforce,” he assured.

In Lu’s opinion, when it comes to fighting population decline, “urbanization has more influence than the relaxation of the one-child policy. Our urbanization rate is already over 60%, and will soon reach 80%. So the rural revitalization strategies are very opportune to reduce the population decline ”.