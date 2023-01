Seniors enjoy the sun in Shanghai, China, January 17, 2023. There has been a decrease of 850,000 people in China in 2022. It is the first decline since 1961, according to the report by the National Bureau of Statistics. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The number of people in China, the world’s most populous country, fell by 850,000 last year, the first decline since 1961, according to official figures released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

China ended 2022 with a total of 1.411 billion inhabitants, contrasting with the more than 1.412 billion recorded in the previous year.

The official Chinese press had already indicated last week the possibility of this phenomenon occurring based on the estimates of experts in demography, who attributed the situation to a drop in the birth rate, which was reduced from 10.62 million births in 2021 to 9.56 million, according to data released on Monday.