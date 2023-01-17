The government of China announced on Monday (16.jan.2023) that, in 2022, its national population reduced for the 1st time since 1961. The most populous country in the world now has about 1,411,750,000 people. Here’s the full of the report (446 KB, in English).

The number represents 850,000 fewer people than the previous year. China also recorded the highest death rate since 1974, with 10.4 million deaths in the last year. The Chinese government has not seen a population shrink in 61 years.

The birth rate also decreased: there were 9.6 million people born in the last year (6.77 per 1,000). It is the 3rd consecutive year of reduction. In 2020, 12 million people were born in China (7.52 per 1,000) and, in 2021, 10.62 million (8.52 per 1,000 people). As a result, the natural growth rate of the Chinese population, which excludes immigrants, was -0.6 per 1,000 people.

Despite the population reduction, the Chinese government assesses that “positive results were achieved with effective coordination for the prevention and control of covid and economic and social development in 2022”.

The global population surpassed the mark of 8 billion people on November 15, according to a UN report (United Nations). The document also projected that India would overtake China in population size by 2023, with more than 1.4 billion people. Here’s the full report (10.8 MB, in English).

CHINA GDP

The Chinese Gross Domestic Product recorded growth of 3% in 2022 compared to the previous year. The high was below the target of 5.5% established by the government. It was the 2nd worst result since 1976. It only surpassed the 2020 rate, when the pandemic reduced China’s GDP growth to 2.2%.

In the 3rd quarter of 2022 –between July and September–, Chinese GDP increased by 3.9%, growth at a faster pace than expected. Nonetheless, with the policy of “covid zero” imposed by Beijing throughout 2022 added to the declines in the real estate market and the global recession, there was a risk to the long-term recovery.