The Chinese Pan Zhanle, almost unknown until last February, dove into the slowest Olympic pool of the century, the one with the fewest records per event, and beat his seven opponents, defeated the physics of fluids, and advanced decades in the history of swimming alone until he smashed the world record for the 100-meter freestyle, the golden distance, at 46.40 seconds. He made a astronomical leap. Practically alone, something never seen before in an event that by its nature tilts the definitions towards an increasingly accentuated equality. His mark improved by 40 hundredths —a gap that in normal circumstances would take many years to bridge, tenth by tenth— the one he himself had established at the Doha World Championships, of 46.80s. Since 1976, a 100-meter record had not been cut by 40 hundredths in a single race.

More information

The crowd, which had been cheering for Marchand’s two gold medals, was left speechless. The silence was only broken by shouts and whistles as Pan Zhanle won by a metre over the rest of the crowd. Disbelief filled the pool, including the swimmers who followed the winner. Some of the best freestyle sprinters ever were there. Australian Kyle Chalmers took his third podium at the Games with 47.48s, and Romanian David Popovici, the world record holder in the 100m freestyle until this amazing swimmer came along, took bronze with 47.49s.

Pan Zhanle, just 19, was never named on the list of 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for trimetazidine in early 2023, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency. But waves of up to five tests a day have not stopped since the Chinese team set up shop in France. Asian swimmers have complained of what they describe as harassment, with WADA officials bursting into their hotels before dawn, during siesta time and in the middle of the night to take blood and urine samples without warning and without allowing them to sleep.

“Last year I had 29 tests and since July I have had 21 tests and I have never tested positive,” said the winner, almost a child but very self-assured, in the conference room. “Life goes on; for me this medal doesn’t mean much, but for China this means a lot because it is the first gold medal they have won in swimming at these Games.” With that, he interrupted the event and left without giving any further explanation while Popovici answered a question.

Popovici: “This is about swimming with fair play”

Pan Zhanle did not just set the first world record for swimming at these Games. He vindicated his countrymen and restored the honour of the organisers, who defended the quality of the La Défense pool despite its depth of 2.2 metres, above the minimum 2.5 metres required by the revised regulations of the international federation. He did so with a stunning performance. Too stunning, perhaps.

“The record that Pan Zhanle set tonight,” Popovici said, “is amazing; it’s so fast. I see it as an opportunity. It encourages all of us swimmers to improve, to keep competing, to keep racing. This isn’t about medals. It’s about swimming races. And doing it with respect, fair playand to run, not just to win.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive the Daily newsletter of the Paris Olympic Games.