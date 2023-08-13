Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 4:00 pm

China is unlikely to react to the new US ban on certain Chinese tech companies. That’s because Beijing is limited in both its ability and its desire to buck the Biden administration’s trade sanctions, analysts say.

American tech companies are not as dependent on Chinese investment as their Chinese counterparts are dependent on US capital. China is also facing worsening macroeconomic conditions and falling investor confidence, which makes it less inclined to escalate an economic stalemate, they say. On the political front, Beijing is also trying to maintain an ongoing diplomatic thaw with Washington.

Instead, Beijing is more likely to retaliate in other domains, such as imposing more restrictions on the export of key materials over which China has significant influence and control – such as rare earths or specific minerals.

“We expect China to retaliate with some high-profile but not escalated moves,” Xiaomeng Lu, head of the geotechnology practice at risk consulting firm Eurasia Group, said. She predicts authorities will make tough judgments about merger and acquisition deals involving US companies, or experiment with other Chinese export control restrictions.

In the longer term, China would increase its search for substitutes for US-restricted technology, National University of Singapore associate professor of political science Ja Ian Chong said, including using proxies to buy or invest in foreign companies that could have access to such key technologies.

This week, the US issued an executive order banning Americans from investing in Chinese companies developing advanced semiconductors and quantum computers and requiring US investors to notify Washington about investments in other types of semiconductors and artificial intelligence. The limits, which will take effect next year, add to the ongoing race between the two main rivals over who controls the next generation of critical technology.