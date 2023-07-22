Transactions moved about US$ 1 trillion; Live streaming e-commerce gained momentum in the period

China’s Ministry of Commerce reported on Thursday (July 20, 2023) that online retail sales in the country have seen steady growth in the 1st half of 2023 with the emerging live streaming e-commerce gaining momentum.

In the period from January to June, online retail sales across the country reached 7.16 trillion yuan (about 5 trillion reais), up 13.1% from last year, the ministry said. Data are from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The emerging live streaming e-commerce industry showed great vitality in the 1st half. Major live streaming platforms monitored by the Ministry of Commerce sold goods worth 1.27 trillion yuan in the first 6 months of the year, with 110 million live streaming shows performed and 70 million types of products involved.

More than 2.7 million streamers are actively engaged in the online sales frenzy, the ministry said. According to the folder, 8 of the 18 categories of monitored goods recorded double-digit growth.

Specifically, sales of gold, silver and jewelry increased by 33.5%, while sales of communication equipment increased by 23.3%.

Consumption of online services also showed a strong growth trend, with sales of tourist products and tickets rising 272.4% compared to the same period in 2022. Online culture and entertainment jumped by almost 70%.

Online retail sales in China’s rural areas grew by 12.5% ​​in Q1, 3.7 percentage points faster than in Q1. Rural online retail sales totaled 1.12 trillion yuan in the period, according to the ministry.

Early data showed that China’s retail sales of consumer goods maintained a relatively fast growth of 8.2% in January-June, 2.4 percentage points higher than Q1. The country’s consumer goods retail sales totaled about 22.76 trillion yuan (US$3.19 trillion) in the period.

With information from Xinhua.