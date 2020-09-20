Few years have managed to provoke more optimism and patriotic sentiment in China than 2001. After two decades of opening, it marked a turning point in the vision that the world had of the hitherto sleeping dragon: in July, the International Olympic Committee decided to entrust Beijing with the organization of the 2008 Olympic Games, and the capital celebrated it in style with a great pyrotechnic show; another milestone occurred in December that was to have more profound consequences for the transformation of the world order when, after lengthy negotiations, the World Trade Organization accepted China as a full member.

“Our efforts have paid off. The world has begun to understand China better, ‘said Wang Wei, the secretary general of the Beijing 2008 project, in Moscow when he learned that it had beaten Toronto, Paris and Istanbul. José Antonio Samaranch, who read the result of the final vote, is still today one of the most recognized Spaniards in the Asian giant, which promised the best Olympiad in history and did not disappoint: it was its coming-out as a superpower and coincided with its rise to the world economic podium after unseating Germany from third place in the GDP ranking.

Today the House of Representatives has taken a historic step to ensure prosperity in the United States, reform in China, and world peace. It will open the doors of America’s trade and bring new hope for change to China, “declared President Bill Clinton after the vote that allowed the normalization of trade relations between the two powers and facilitated Beijing’s accession to the WTO. Many began to refer to the relations between China and the West using the ‘win-win’ business formula, which represents a mutual benefit. The goal was to encourage China to start playing by the rules of capitalism and the free market.

Eradicate poverty



Without a doubt, globalization took a leap: foreign capital flooded the world’s most populous country, which filled the East Coast with factories, created millions of jobs and began to eradicate poverty like no other has done. Little by little, the export of Chinese products was creating middle and upper classes that turned the country not only into a manufacturing base of ‘everything at a hundred’, but also into a more than desirable market. In 2010, coinciding with the Shanghai World Expo, China surpassed Japan in GDP. Now it is the only country capable of standing up to US hegemony.

Napoleon already warned: “Let China sleep, because when it wakes up it will shake the world,” he is supposed to have said. Regardless of whether historians disagree on whether the words were spoken by the French military man, the phrase could not be more prescient. Between 1977 -after the death of Mao Zedong- and 1997, its GDP quadrupled, and in the 21st century it has become the main global economic locomotive. Also, has taken a qualitative leap to become the technological power that leads technologies such as 5G or artificial intelligence, capable even of challenging the United States in the exploration of Mars, an odyssey that began this past July on Tianwen-1.

Beijing 2008, with the construction of spectacular buildings and the pinpoint precision in its management, it well reflected China’s ambition. Not surprisingly, no other Olympiad has surpassed the spectacular opening ceremony designed by filmmaker Zhang Yimou. But now, with Xi Jinping at the helm of the country, that ambition is turning against him. And while the Chinese capital will become the only city to host both the Summer and Winter Games in 2022, it may not be an especially happy date.

What’s more, there are already those who are calling for his boycott. The situation is becoming more and more similar to that experienced in the first two Olympic events of the 1980s, when 66 countries turned their backs on the Moscow Olympiad for the Russian invasion of Afghanistan and 17 countries of the Soviet sphere did the same four years later with that of Los Angeles. Now, the communist threat that most neoliberal American politicians fear does not come from the USSR, but from China.

After all, the rise of the Great Dragon has not been solely economic. They have also grown their political influence in the world – nothing reflects this better than the project to structure the planet along the new Silk Road – and its military belligerence – which causes clashes with the United States, but also with India, Japan, and the countries of Southeast Asia. Although Beijing reiterates that it does not have hegemonic ambition and that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, the truth is that it already has a military base in Africa, invests large sums in the modernization of its Armed Forces, and it does not flinch from the warnings of the traditional powers.

Unlike, has adopted a much more aggressive attitude that is already known as ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomacy (warrior wolf), referring to the homonymous nationalist action films. Its representatives strongly refute criticism of the treatment it gives to Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang – who have been detained in re-education camps – and threatens retaliation against those who denounce the enactment of the National Security Law for Hong Kong, a territory in which the premature irruption of communist authoritarianism is feared.

A military display presides over the raising of the flag at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. / Reuters

Lift your head



“China is no longer that country that does not raise its head when abused,” said the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Hua Chunying, in a press conference. His colleagues have even hinted that the coronavirus pandemic was caused by US soldiers who participated in the Wuhan games. To the traditional throwing weapon of Human Rights, the tariffs of the economic war and the dispute with Huawei on the technological battlefront have been added.

But not everything in this conflict is white collar. In the South China Sea the confrontation flirts with the physical, since warships and reconnaissance aircraft of the two superpowers often see each other in these waters whose sovereignty Beijing claims for itself despite the fact that they are hundreds of kilometers from its nearest coast. And in recent weeks, diplomatic tension has reached its peak with the forced closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston and the closure, in retaliation, of the US diplomatic legation in Chengdu.

“The West has always looked for a submissive China that serves its interests. Let it play by its rules and transform itself as the powers that maintain its colonialist mentality want. The British achieved it by force after the Opium Wars, and now other more sibylline ways are being sought, “a Fudan University finance professor who prefers to remain anonymous tells this newspaper in Shanghai. “However, China has shown that liberal democracy is not the only model of success, and it can become an inspiration for other countries that seek a development different from the one they want to impose on them so that the traditional powers continue to benefit, “he adds.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo elevated the disputes to ideological territory in an inflammatory speech last week. “Changing the attitude of the Communist Party cannot be the mission of the Chinese people alone, because the nations of the free world must defend their freedom. And I have faith that we can do it because we have done it before. The Communist Party is making the same mistakes that the Soviet Union made! “He said, adding that China represents a greater danger because it is a pillar of globalization, but he was optimistic because “the world is waking up” and “together we have enough power to respond to this challenge.”

Pompeo assured that “Is the moment to act”And he had no problem drawing an apocalyptic future: ‘If we kneel now, our children’s children will be at the mercy of the Communist Party of China. Secretary General Xi is not destined to rule forever, unless we allow it, “he said. To prevent that from happening, the politician asked the rest of the countries to follow in the footsteps of the United States: “Insist on reciprocity, transparency and the demand for responsibility.”

No separation of powers



Those last points are also the ones that have taken decades demanding foreign companies established in the Asian giant. «The problem is in the lack of separation of powers, because everything is subordinated to the interests of the Communist Party. There is no difference between state, government, and party. Furthermore, ambiguity and arbitrariness are the main characteristics of the regime. All laws leave doors open to interested interpretation, and the economic system is designed so that China is always the winner. Hence, companies demand reciprocity, because it is not fair that barriers are placed on us to protect Chinese companies that later enjoy all the advantages to access our markets “, criticizes a Spanish businessman based in Shanghai who also does not want to reveal his identity for fear of reprisals.

“China is committed to multilateralism, but the United States is forcing the world to take sides in a bipolar world that suits it, aware that democratic countries find it difficult to justify an alliance with China in this situation. It has done it with the United Kingdom and 5G, and is trying to achieve it with the rest of the Anglo-Saxon world and the European Union, “says the Fudan academic. “But perhaps this time the developing world, to which China has treated with more deference, have more voice and end up tipping the balance to the other side,” he says. Without a doubt, the parallels with the Cold War are more than evident.