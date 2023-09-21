How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping during the G20 meeting in 2016 | Photo: EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Despite the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, China continues to strengthen its trade ties with Vladimir Putin’s country through increased oil imports from Russia. Data on the increase in imports were revealed this Wednesday (20) by the General Administration of Customs of China.

China’s Chinese oil imports from Russia increased to 10.54 million tons in August, which represents a 26% growth compared to the same period in 2021. This is the highest number ever recorded in recent times and highlights the increasingly close relationship that China has maintained with Russia, even in the midst of Putin’s war against Ukraine.

The increase in imports of Russian oil by China also comes amid increasingly strong pressure from the international community on Moscow and sanctions applied by Western countries.

On Monday (18), the Reuters Agency reported that Russian company United Oil- and Gas-Chemical and Chinese company Xuan Yuan Industrial Development are teaming up to jointly invest in the construction of an oil complex in Russia’s Far East. The amount disbursed for the construction of this complex is estimated at US$686 million (around R$3.3 billion).

The construction may indicate that both countries continue working to further strengthen their partnerships in various sectors, including economic, military and energy.

Furthermore, both countries praised their “similar” positions regarding the United States and the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a meeting that took place this Wednesday between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian President Vladimir Putin , in Saint Petersburg, in northwestern Russia.

At the meeting, Putin also confirmed his intention to travel to China in October at the invitation of communist dictator Xi Jinping to participate in the “New Silk Road” forum that will bring together some other world leaders.