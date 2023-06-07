Total crude imports in May amounted to 51.44 million tons, or 12.11 million barrels per day, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. And an increase of 12.2 percent from imported crude in May of last year, at 10.79 million barrels per day.

On a monthly basis, shipments of crude oil to the world’s largest oil importer increased significantly, up 17.4 percent at 10.32 million barrels per day in April.

However, a slower-than-expected recovery from COVID-19 restrictions in China’s manufacturing sector continues to weigh on fuel demand, amid weak orders from major export partners and an ongoing crisis in the country’s economically important real estate sector.

The real estate sector, which together with construction contributes to about a quarter of China’s GDP, experienced the “worst decline in its history” last year, according to Gavekal-Dragonomics, a Beijing-based economic consultancy.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) also fell to a five-month low of 48.8 in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed last week, down from 49.2 in April, and below the 50 that separates growth from contraction.

China imported 10.64 million tons of natural gas in May, up 17.3 percent from 9.07 million tons a year earlier and marking the highest monthly level since January 2022.

Meanwhile, total imports fell 4.5% in May, which is smaller than the 7.9% contraction recorded in April, but better than the 8.0% estimate.

Exports from the world’s second-largest economy also fell 7.5 percent year-on-year in May, the biggest decline since January, after growing 8.5 percent in April.

The Chinese economy grew by 4.5 percent in the first quarter of the year. But this recovery has lost some of its momentum as the heavily indebted real estate sector affects the economy and dampens consumer confidence, as well as the slowdown in the global economy.