Data from the General Administration of Customs showed that shipments last month to China, the world’s largest oil importer, amounted to 52.8 million tons, or 12.43 million barrels per day. According to Reuters calculations, this is the third highest daily rate ever.

According to the data, imports increased 20.9 percent from July, and rose year-on-year by 30.9 percent. In the first eight months of the year, imports increased 14.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, to 379 million tons.

China’s imports have increased from last year since domestic fuel demand was liberated from the wide-ranging restrictions imposed to combat the Corona epidemic.

But the broader outlook for the Chinese economy remains hazy, with a weak real estate sector and faltering domestic consumption hitting fuel demand.

Analysts said the weak macroeconomic backdrop coupled with strong refinery operation indicated that China increased product inventories during the month.

“China has not only increased its inventories of crude oil, but also its stocks of petroleum products, particularly diesel,” Citi analysts said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

At the same time, exports of petroleum products increase as refineries benefit from higher profit margins from selling fuel abroad.

Refined fuel exports rose last month to 5.89 million tons, according to customs data, up from 5.31 million tons in July and up 23.3 percent year on year.