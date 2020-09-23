Satellite can fly through anti-satellite weapon Anti-satellite (ASAT) vapons are weapons used to destroy satellites. Apart from India, only the US, Russia and China have done successful tests of ASAT missile. India tested the ASAT last year under ‘Mission Shakti’. The ASAT missile typically has a ‘kill vehicle’ which has its own guidance system. As the missile exits the atmosphere, the kill vehicle detaches and moves towards the target. There is no need for an explosive because its speed is enough to cut the satellites. So far no country has destroyed the satellite of another country. If a country did this, it would probably be the first time the world saw a war in space.

Big challenge to protect satellites from hackers Competition among many countries of the world is such that they try to run the satellites on their own by using hackers. Also the risk of independent hackers is different. It is very difficult to find out where the hack happened. After hacking, the satellites can be switched off, signals can be jammed. Some satellites have thrusters to reduce speed. If hackers control such a satellite, it can have terrible consequences. Then that satellite can be made into a war role by hitting the satellite of another country. Hackers can also turn it towards the earth or also target the international space station.

Satellites have been hacked many times In 1998, hackers were controlled by the US-German ROSAT X-ray Satellite. He hacked the computers of Goddard Space Flight Center. Then instructed the satellite to direct its solar panels directly to the sun. As a result, the satellite’s batteries became ashes and the satellite became unusable. The same satellite crashed on Earth in 2011. The US-based satellite satellite was hacked by hackers for ransom. In 2008, hackers gained control of two NASA satellites. There were reports of China’s role in it but it was not confirmed. In 2018, China-backed hackers began targeting satellite operators and defense contractors.

It is possible to bring any country to its knees Flying or controlling the major satellites of a country can cripple its entire system. Phones, Internet, TV, radio are satellites for all types of electronic communication. Forces also rely heavily on data from satellites. That is, if a country’s satellites are targeted, then its entire communication system can be destroyed. If the satellite of one country is hacked and hit the satellite of another country, then there can be a huge possibility of war between those two countries.

Today’s technology is so advanced that there is no need to use ammunition to fight a country. Any country can be crippled easily through a computer. Every country uses satellites for communication, weather, education and more. Hackers can take control of these satellites floating in space. This has happened before and will continue to happen. Cyber ​​attacks are also a concern for India. Especially when there is a very tense situation along the border with China. Recently there has been a report of an American think-tank which states that China has attacked Indian satellites many times. The attacks were not to destroy satellites, but to gain control of them. There are many ways to destroy a satellite. Let us understand what the problem is satellite warfare.