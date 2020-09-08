Amid tensions in Ladakh, China is appealing for peace on one side and provocative action on the other. India is alert to this two-way move by China and is preparing to teach the dragon a lesson in his language. Chinese government media has again released a propaganda video amid heightened preparedness in the high altitude areas of Tibet. In which his fighter jet is seen flying.The highlight of this video is that it looks like a SU-30 Chinese fighter jet takes a 90-degree turn at high speed, flying near the runway. Aviation experts consider this art of fighter jet quite important. By flying low with a jet, only expert pilots can take 90 degree turn.

China’s official media released video

China’s official media People’s Daily, China, released a video of the incident, writing that an impressive training video of the Chinese aeronautical establishment showed a 90-degree turn from the ground flying fast. During this time, the jet nose is pointing towards the air.

Chinese media trying to spread propaganda

China’s official media keeps trying to spread propaganda wise by releasing training videos of PLA. Prior to this, the Global Times has released videos of training from the army several times. During this period, the Chinese media also steals clips of films and adds them to the army’s performance.

China’s arrogance lost due to the fierce cold of Ladakh, now the melody of peace started

Even before, the Chinese media has told the film scene as real

A few days ago China’s state media CCTV showed a sequence of the Hollywood film Topgun as a growing force of its airforce. This video was taken down after being insulted. However, by then it had gone viral on the Internet. This fake clip of the Chinese Army was broadcast by the CCTV news channel in its news bulletin. In this video, the fighters of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force were shown targeting enemy ships.

Chinese channels do not pay royalties

Earlier on CCTV, there have been allegations about the Army’s video. This Chinese government channel never told viewers whether the footage was real or taken from a film. He never even pays royalties to the company concerned for using any clip.