Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2024 – 8:10

China’s banks sharply cut lending last month, reflecting weak demand for credit in the world’s second-largest economy.

In July, Chinese banks extended 260 billion yuan ($36.24 billion) in new loans, a fraction of the 2.13 trillion yuan they extended in June, according to calculations by the The Wall Street Journal based on data published this Tuesday by the PBoC, as the country’s central bank is known.

The July figure was also below the expectations of analysts consulted by WSJwhich provided for 400 billion yuan in new loans.

Total social financing, a broader measure of credit in the Chinese economy, amounted to 770 billion yuan in July, up from 3.3 trillion yuan in June.

China’s monetary base (M2), in turn, grew 6.3% year-on-year in July, gaining slightly from the 6.2% increase in June and exceeding the market projection, also for a 6.2% gain. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.