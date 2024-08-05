Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

The end of drones in their current form. Scientists are successfully working on drones in the plumage of eagle owls, pigeons or swifts that can approach silently and also land independently on a branch (archive photo. © IMAGO/Dmitry Yagodkin/ITAR-TASS

They flap their wings, land on branches and hunt for secrets: drones are increasingly being modeled after birds. China is showing this with confidence.

Beijing – “Although the focus is currently on improving drone performance through AI, the fascination with imitating the dynamic performance of animals is still great,” write Ron and Thomas Mathews. “Military Mimicry: The Art of Disguise, Deception and Imitation” is the title the two analysts gave to their current essay on the military’s pioneering drone technology. In the Ukraine war, too, highly complex technology could already be hidden behind a plumage – according to its developers, this promises “enormous military and civilian application potential.” China is showing this confidently.

Beijing has now developed a new type of ornithopter, said the Chinese newspaper Global Times written in March; an ornithopter is an aircraft that flies by flapping its wings. As the Kyiv Post now reported that in early August the Chinese military blogger David Wang posted on X (formerly Twitter) released a video which he said shows members of the Jiaolong (“Sea Dragon”) Commando using the devices in military training exercises.

China’s new litter: A drone in plumage – with wing movements that resemble a bird

The “sea dragons” are part of the marine corps of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and are similar in their orientation to the US special forces Navy Seals. The video is astonishing: the head and upper body of a camouflaged diver emerge from the water; the diver releases a bird from his hand, which circles the sky with its flapping wings. The bird, however, is an ornithopter – a drone with plumage, with wing movements that are deceptively similar to a living animal.

“In nature, flapping flight allows flying animals to move in the air with high efficiency. A number of animals with flapping wings can adapt to turbulent environments because they have good maneuverability.”

“The bird-sized ornithopter ‘Small Falcon’, developed by an aircraft bionics research team at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi’an, recently made its debut,” wrote the Global Times due to a television report by China Central Television (CCTV)The ornithopter “Small Falcon” can imitate birds by developing a completely new type of cone crank mechanism, reports CCTVThis allows the drone to fold its wings and flap its wings at the same time, explains author John Feng for the magazine Newsweek this technology.

A buzzing sound means death: Drones are sometimes too loud in the Ukraine war

“Biomimetic drone” is the scientific term for autonomous aircraft of various sizes that are modeled on living creatures in terms of appearance and movement. Research into this is ultimately old hat – Ron and Thomas Mathews date its origins back to the 1950s. The USA is said to be leading the way and to have already used the spy birds during the Cold War. Special drone developments by the US Department of Defense, such as that of the Great Horned Owl, were even intended to replicate the animal’s special characteristics: for example, silent flight.

Biomimetics: Design copy of the living object Biomimicry is an innovative design concept that draws inspiration from nature and its elements and processes to solve complex human problems. The term “biomimicry” is derived from the ancient Greek words “bios” and “mimesis,” meaning “life” and “imitate,” respectively. The term was coined by Otto Herbert Schmitt, an American inventor, engineer, and biophysicist known for his contributions to biophysics and the founders of biomedical engineering. Source: Prashanth Thanigaiarasu in: Trends in Medical Device Development, 2020

In the war against Vladimir Putin, silence can cost lives and just as easily save lives: “A buzzing in the air often means certain death on the front in Ukraine. It comes from small, so-called FPV drones. First person view, controlled by glasses, like in a video game. It is a manhunt on both sides of the front,” writes Rebecca Barth for the daily News.

Camouflage and deception are indeed once again among the general virtues of a modern army, explained Lieutenant Colonel Martin Winkler, head of the “Evaluation” department in the Army Command, in the Bundeswehr podcast “Asked”. On the contrary, during operations in Afghanistan and Mali, armies were trying, as Winkler said, to “openly show their presence and to stabilize”. This could be outdated in future military conflicts, the battlefield will become transparent and false leads will become all the more important. This is why deception has already become a key factor for success in the Ukraine war.

New tactic against Vladimir Putin: locating the sound of approaching drones

Ukraine appears to be making huge progress in detecting the sound of approaching drones – with a drone detection network, as the magazine The War Zone writes currently. The USA is also said to be interested in this air defense system, which is apparently as efficient as it is cost-effective. “The key to the Ukrainian network is that it picks up the loud noises of the drones. Although they are relatively small, the piston engines of kamikaze drones like the Shahed-136 generate a considerable and often terrifying noise,” writes War Zone.

This system, according to the magazine, consists of thousands of acoustic sensors throughout Ukraine and helps detect and track incoming Russian kamikaze drones, warn traditional air defenses in advance and also send ad hoc drone hunting teams to shoot them down.

An acoustic fingerprint that not only reveals drones with their special acoustic signature from a distance, but also the pilots and crews at the launch sites. The Ukraine could thus almost certainly identify the drone threat from a distance, says Stephen Gainey of War Zone quoted. The commanding general of the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command wants to work on integrating the system into the air defense, as he is quoted as saying.

The aim is silent and fast maneuvering: drones learn the wing beat

A drone that was modeled on an eagle owl with its movement matrix would be able to undermine this system with its silence or with its natural sound signature. Furthermore, a feathered drone would also make visual identification more difficult, even in urban environments. However, drone researchers seem to want to optimize the mobility and flight performance of the biomimetic drones in addition to their optical capabilities.

“Flapping flight is one such solution because it improves propulsion efficiency as well as maneuverability in confined airspaces. In nature, flapping flight enables flying animals to move in the air with high efficiency. A number of animals with flapping wings can adapt to turbulent environments because they have good maneuverability,” writes Ming-Yang Huang for the Centre for Transport Studies at Imperial College London. According to the physicist, birds, for example, achieved perfect flight maneuverability through a long evolutionary process.

Birds of prey seem to be popular Trojan horses for espionage sensors. “The imitation of birds of prey by drones has now spread rapidly around the world,” write Ron and Thomas Mathews. According to them, the USA has mastered this topic and has now even hidden a quadcopter in a bird drone – which can even land on trees using its claws. The EU’s Griffin flapping wing robot can probably offer something similar.

Next development step: wing-beating drones in swarms

As the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) announced at the beginning of last year, it had developed a method that enables a flapping-wing robot to land autonomously on a horizontal pole using a claw-like mechanism. Up to now, flapping-wing vehicles, i.e. ornithopters, have been unable to stop their own flight. The Chinese spy drone “Dove”, which is currently being developed, is said to be able to replicate the movements of a pigeon so authentically that other pigeons apparently flock around it, report the authors Mathews.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

According to their publication from July, swarms will also be the next step in the development of biomimetic drones – in combination with artificial intelligence, this would be “a method to combine situational awareness, undetectableness, mass, speed, mobility and surprise,” as Ron and Thomas Mathews predict.

A group of authors led by Singaporean mechanical engineer Yao-Wei Chin published a paper in the journal ScienceRobotics outlined a new dimension for micro-aircraft missions – “rapid stopping and turning would enable flying in crowded and unstructured spaces,” they wrote, referring to the biomimetics of swifts’ aerobatic maneuvers.