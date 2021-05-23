The death toll during an ultramarathon in the mountains of China’s Gansu province has risen to 21 people. This was announced on Sunday, May 23rd, according to the Global Times.

According to the newspaper, it was previously reported about 16 dead, five more rescuers continued to search. Later it became known that the missing participants in the race also died. Eight more people received minor injuries and were hospitalized.

In total, more than 700 people were involved in the search and rescue operation.

The 100 km cross-country race began on Saturday morning, May 22, near Baiyin City in Gansu Province. During the competition, the weather changed dramatically in the area: a hurricane wind rose, hail and cold rain fell on the participants. The temperature dropped to zero degrees. As a result, the race had to be stopped, out of 172 participants, 151 were immediately evacuated.