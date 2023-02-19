In December alone, the country’s mobile phone shipments fell 16.6 percent year on year to 27.86 million, according to the academy, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The shipments of 5G mobile phones reached 214 million last year, accounting for 78.8 percent of the country’s total mobile phone shipments.

Last year, 351 new smartphone models were released in the country, down 13.1 percent year on year.

Domestic brands continued to capture the lion’s share of the Chinese mobile phone market in 2022, with shipments of 229 million, accounting for 84.2 percent of total mobile phone shipments in China.

According to IDC, a market research company, at the end of January, China’s sales of smartphones declined by 13 percent year-on-year in 2022, marking the largest decline in a decade as consumers exercised caution in spending.

The total number of devices shipped was 286 million, down from 329 million a year earlier.

According to a company report, this means that the total sales of 2022 were the lowest since 2013, and this was the first year since then that annual sales fell below 300 million.