From: Sven Hauberg

Mosque in Xinjiang Province: China's government has demolished or rebuilt hundreds of Muslim places of worship across the country. © Pedro Pardo/AFP

China's government is cracking down on ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, Tibet and elsewhere. This is also due to a primal fear of the Communist Party.

That the huge building is in a suburb of Beijing From the outside, only the writing above the entrance portal reveals that it is an Islamic place of worship. “Doudian Mosque” is written there in five large characters. Gone are the two high minarets, the many domes and the pointed arches. Instead, here, in the southwest of China's capital, there is a faceless abomination that at first glance could be mistaken for a shopping center. The largest mosque in northern China – it has been drastically rebuilt by the Chinese authorities in recent months. Everything Arabic has disappeared, but photos and videos now show a wild mix of Western and Chinese architecture; Inside the building, banners call for: “Maintain the direction of Sinicization of religions in China!”

Translated, the propaganda message means: The Islamic faith in China should now also become Chinese. And what it means to be Chinese is determined by the Communist Party. Head of state and party Xi Jinping had called for a “Sinicization” of the religion in 2015, and four years later the government presented a “five-year plan for the Sinicization of Islam,” which called for an “Islamic theology with Chinese characteristics” and specified what mosques should look like – Chinese, not Arabic.

How China acts against Muslims

“China's government is saying to the country's Muslims: You are being influenced by a foreign culture and that is not good for you. Because we are in China and you are Chinese,” says Robert Barnett, who studies Chinese nationality policy at King's College in London. “So we have to remove everything Arabic in your mosques and replace it with Chinese elements.” In addition, Beijing has been ensuring that fewer and fewer people go to places of worship for years – anyone who wants to become a party member or maintain good relations with the state should best not do so to be seen in a mosque. “Consequently, it can Communist Party claim: If fewer people go to the mosque anyway, then we can demolish some of them!” explains Barnett in an interview with the Frankfurter Rundschau.

And China's government is working diligently, as several studies from recent months show. Finally analyzed the Financial Times more than 2000 Chinese mosques across the country. The result: elements of Islamic architecture have been removed from three quarters of them since 2018 – or they were completely destroyed.

The iconoclasm doesn't just affect the region Xinjiang in northwest China, where Beijing has been cracking down on the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities for years around a million of them were temporarily placed in re-education camps; across the country, according to the evaluation Financial Times, mosques have been targeted by the authorities. The provinces of Ningxia and Gansu are particularly affected, where 90 and 80 percent of the mosques have been “Sinicized”. The two western provinces are home to many Hui, members of a minority group estimated to make up more than half of China's 20 million Muslims.

Human rights activists: One million Tibetan children in forced boarding schools

In Xinjiang, Barnett said, China's government was concerned with “extinction” – erasure of language, culture, religion. trigger for that, what the US government calls a “genocide”., were terrorist attacks by Uyghur separatists. In other regions of the country, however, the Communist Party wants to marginalize the cultures of minorities, but not completely destroy them, Barnett believes.

This also applies to Tibet, where, according to human rights activists, the Tibetan language in particular is being marginalized. (The Communist Party, however, considers Buddhism, which originally came to China from India, to be “Chinese.”) Activists claim to have discovered that up to a million Tibetan children are being sent to forced boarding schools where only Chinese is spoken against their parents' wishes may. China's government rejects the accusation. Barnett says it's difficult to assess how many children are sent to these boarding schools and how much coercion is involved. But he also says: “There are many reasons to be worried.” This is how elementary school lessons are in Tibet and other minority areas are officially bilingual. “But in practice that means: 90 or 95 percent Chinese.”

Minorities in China: “like the seeds of a pomegranate”

For Xi Jinping, China's ethnic minorities and the Han Chinese majority should be “like the seeds of a pomegranate – tightly bound together in a Chinese nation.” There is little room for cultural differences; being Chinese takes precedence over everything. And because there is actually no uniform identity in the multi-ethnic state of China, it is simply invented. Tibetans, Uyghurs, Mongolians, Kazakhs – all Chinese. Many regions that are now part of the People's Republic were never controlled by China for most of their history. For minority researcher Barnett, the idea that there is something like a single “Chinese ethnic community” is “a completely artificial construction”.

Xi Jinping is also driven by a trauma that has been giving China's communists sleepless nights for decades: the fall of the Soviet Union, which consisted of 15 republics with different populations, languages ​​and cultures. According to Xi's analysis, because Gorbachev gave the people too much freedom, the Soviet Union ultimately fell apart into its individual parts. It is this primal fear that is now bringing down minarets in China and bringing languages ​​to the brink of extinction.