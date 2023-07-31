Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2023 – 7:07 am Share

China’s industrial purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose from 49.0 in June to 49.3 in July, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Monday. acronym in English). The result was above the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted industrial PMI of 49.0.

Despite the improvement of the indicator in July, the value indicates a contraction for the fourth consecutive month, suggesting continued weakness in the second largest economy in the world. It is the reading below 50 that indicates a contraction in activity.

The services PMI fell from 53.2 in June to 51.5 in July, below the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet, which predicted 52.2. Source: Dow Jones Newswires