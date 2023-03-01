China starts production in February

Runs the Chinese manufacturing business, which in February it marked the best monthly recovery for more than ten years, with factories gradually resuming their usual rhythms with the easing of the Dragonian anti-Covid restrictions. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (Pmi), reflecting the health of the industrial world, stood at 52.6 points last month against 50.1 in January, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (Bns). Where a figure above 50 indicates an expansion of activity, while below a contraction. This is a level of production not seen since 2012.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg also expected an increase, but much less marked to 50.6. China was hit in December-January by a strong wave of Covid after the sudden cessation of the once almost mandatory PCR tests and travel restrictions. But the decline in the number of sick people, combined with the return of the Chinese to work after the traditional period of economic slowdown at the end of the Lunar New Year holidays, stimulated activity in February.

“With the effect of the holidays abating and the repercussions of the epidemic, the recovery of output of manufacturing enterprises has accelerated and demand has continued to rise,” said Zhao Qinghe, an expert at the SNB statistics office. A trend confirmed by the independent PMI index also released today by IHS Markit for the Caixin media group. The index settled at 51.6 points in February, compared to 49.2 points in the previous month. According to the survey, employment has increased, pressure on supply chains has eased and delivery times have improved in a way that hasn’t happened for eight years.

“The return to a more normal situation for businesses and the expected increase in customer demand mean that business confidence for next year has reached its highest level in 23 months,” the report said. According to experts, the Caixin-Markit survey mainly consults SMEs and gives a more accurate picture of the general economy, while the official figure from the BNS focuses on large public companies. Other more global clues about China’s economic health should be revealed Sunday at the opening in Beijing of the annual session of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the Chinese parliament. Prime Minister Li Keqiang will present the latest government report of his term in a speech and detail the main economic objectives for the year.

