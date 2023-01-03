China’s industrial purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell from 49.4 in November to 49.0 in December, according to S&P Global Ratings in partnership with Caixin. The result below 50 indicates that activity remains in contraction territory, for the fifth consecutive month.

Chief economist at Caixin Insight Group, Wang Zhe, attributes the decline to the effects of strict measures to combat covid-19.

“COVID outbreaks spread rapidly across China in November, causing a number of macroeconomic indicators to drop sharply and adding to pressure.

in the economy”, emphasizes Wang Zhe.