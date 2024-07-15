S2a Systems: China’s Long March 6A Rocket Causes Space Junk

The Chinese Long March 6A rocket has become a source of space debris, according to the Swiss company S2a Systems, which develops individual optical space surveillance systems. This writes SpaceNews.

The company discovered problems after the launch of the Long March 6A on July 4 from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province. The rocket successfully launched two Tianhui-5 Earth observation satellites into orbit, but its upper stage turned out to be a source of space debris. The cause of the debris around the stage is unclear, and its absence from the U.S. Space Force catalog indicates the extremely small size of the objects detected.

S2a Systems notes that similar clouds of space debris have not been seen during other Chinese rocket launches. However, the company notes that each piece of space debris will accelerate to a speed of about seven kilometers per second and pose a threat to other devices in low-Earth orbit.

The publication reports that S2a Systems also found about 60 objects around the upper stage of the Long March 6A, launched in late March. In total, China has launched six such rockets since March 2022.

In March, China launched a second secret meteorological satellite, Yunhai-3, on a Long March 6A carrier. According to SpaceNews, Chinese authorities and state media describe Yunhai-3 as civilian satellites designed for atmospheric and marine research, space environment monitoring, and disaster prevention, but some Western experts believe they are military meteorological satellites.