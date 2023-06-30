The company added that it will pay parents a cash subsidy of 10,000 yuan annually for five years for each child born to its employees globally. She said the program would cost about one billion yuan.

The company is one of the largest online travel agencies in the world with 400 million users.

James Liang, CEO of Trip.com, said in a statement, “I have always suggested that the government provide funds to childbearing families, especially those with multiple children, to help more young people fulfill their desire to have multiple children. Companies can also play a role within their capabilities.” to provide adequate conditions for childbearing.

After imposing a one-child policy from 1980 to 2015, demography researchers warned that China would suffer an aging population as its workforce shrinks and heavily indebted local governments spend more on its aging population.

China’s birth rate fell last year to 6.77 births per thousand people from 7.52 births in 2021, the lowest recorded level.

The authorities said in 2021 that couples could have up to three children, but even during the pandemic years when residents were forced to stay at home, couples did not want to have children.

Young men attribute this to discouraging factors including high costs of childcare and education, low incomes, a weak social safety net and gender inequality.