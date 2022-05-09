By Min Zhang and Dominique Patton

BEIJING (Reuters) – A slump in Chinese iron ore imports extended into April, with suppliers dealing with disruptions as a Covid outbreak suppressed demand.

The world’s biggest consumer of iron ore received 86.06 million tonnes of the material in April, 12.7% less than a year earlier, indicating weak activity in the country’s steel industry.

Imports of ore, the material for making steel, were 1.4% lower than in March, when the volume had already fallen 14.5% year-on-year – due to the same factors. The General Administration of Customs released the data on Monday.

Production from miners including BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group in Australia has been disrupted by supply chain problems and pandemic-induced labor shortages, while Brazil’s Vale also has weather problems.

In China, the pandemic is also restricting the transport of raw materials and steel products, suppressing their demand.

“The recovery in shipments from major mining companies was mild in April and two of the smaller supplier countries – Ukraine and Russia – suspended exports due to the conflict,” said Cheng Peng, an analyst at SinoSteel Futures.

Between January and April, China imported 354.4 million tonnes of iron ore, down 7.1% from the same period a year earlier, according to the customs administration.

“Vale’s supply is expected to improve after the first quarter…but the supply constraint in Australia could continue into the second quarter,” said Cheng.