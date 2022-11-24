The Chinese government has ordered the confinement of six million people in the city of Zhengzhou, home to the world’s largest iPhone factory, where violent protests have been recorded over wage conditions and the isolation of workers.

The Asian country’s restrictive “covid zero” strategy is cornered by the various outbreaks of coronavirus in the country, which on Thursday recorded the highest number of daily cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The uneasiness with the continuous imposition of measures provokes demonstrations like those of hundreds of employees of the iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, who on Wednesday confronted police and agents of other security forces with protective suits and truncheons.

Against a backdrop of crisis, city officials ordered large-scale population testing and the lockdown of several districts in this central China city starting Friday.

Residents of the city center can only leave this area with a negative covid test and permission from the authorities. They also cannot leave the house, “except in case of need”.

The restrictions will affect more than six million people, nearly half the population of Zhengzhou, but do not cover the area where the iPhone factory is located, whose workers have faced restrictions for several weeks.

An official explained, on condition of anonymity, to AFP that the protest started over a dispute over the payment of a bonus promised by Taiwanese technology group Foxconn, which confined workers inside the complex.

According to the source, Foxconn had promised an additional payment of 3,000 yuan ($420), but the employees received only 30 yuan.

In addition, many workers complained about “chaotic” living conditions inside the factory, according to the official.

The Taiwanese company on Thursday issued an apology and attributed the problem to a “technical error” in the wage payment system.

It also stated that it “completely understands” the concerns of the employees and that it “will try to do its utmost to resolve the concerns and reasonable demands” of the team.

– Tiredness –

The measures taken in Zhengzhou are part of China’s “covid zero” strategy to eradicate the virus from its territory, which includes lockdowns, travel restrictions and large-scale testing.

However, after almost three years of the pandemic, the number of cases of covid-19 in the country is higher than ever.

The National Health Office recorded 31,444 new infections this Thursday.

Although the number is small for a population of 1.4 billion people, especially when compared to balances in the rest of the world at the worst moment of the pandemic, the outbreaks cause multiple restrictions in the country.

The vague and changeable nature of the measures and their impact on the world’s second-largest economy leave the population exhausted.

Several cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing, have increased restrictions due to the increase in cases.

The capital began to require a negative covid test in the last 48 hours to allow entry to shopping centers, hotels or public buildings. In addition, schools have resumed distance learning.

The manufacturing center in Guangdong (south), which has registered a third of the cases in the country, has built thousands of temporary hospital beds to accommodate the patients.

The strict measures in several regions of the country were announced shortly after the central government announced actions for a timid reopening, such as reducing the quarantine time required for travelers arriving from abroad.

However, even the city of Shijiazhuang, neighboring Beijing and considered a pilot test of reopening strategies, this week revoked most of the easing measures enacted.

“The road to reopening can be slow, expensive and turbulent,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Japanese bank Nomura.