According to a report by the American newspaper The Washington Post, military hackers from China invaded and compromised the defense networks of Japan, one of the most important strategic allies of the United States in Asia.

Cyber ​​spies from the communist country’s People’s Liberation Army gained “deep” and “persistent” access to Japan’s most sensitive computer systems, according to reports from three former senior US officials.

The newspaper’s information points out that the hackers sought confidential information, including military plans, capabilities and assessments of deficiencies in the Japanese defense forces.

The invasion, which took place in 2020, was reported to the Japanese government by the head of the US National Security Agency at the time, Paul M. Nakasone, and by the then Deputy White House National Security Advisor, Matthew Pottinger.

Although Tokyo has taken steps to strengthen its cybersecurity networks since then, US officials still consider that Japanese systems are insufficiently protected against potential cyberattacks by Beijing.

Current US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has warned that failing to adequately secure Japanese networks could lead to a slowdown in sharing crucial data for advanced military operations.

The Chinese cyber invasion came amid rising tensions in the Pacific region. Beijing has sought to assert its power and influence in the area, carrying out actions such as launching ballistic missiles into Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and stepping up military maneuvers.

China has also expanded its cyber capabilities, aimed at attacking critical infrastructure in several nations.

Japan, in response, is stepping up its own cyber capabilities and taking a more active approach in the area, including building a cyber command dedicated to developing a counterattack capability.

In addition, the country is strengthening its relations with the United States and strengthening bilateral cooperation on security matters.