Freestyle in tears: China’s figure skater can no longer withstand the pressure after a shit storm on the internet. © David McIntyre via www.imago-images.de

After a poor performance, a Chinese online mob incites against figure skater Zhu Yi. She was born in the USA. But not only her. Superstar Eileen Gu is popular despite being born in San Francisco.

Beijing/Munich – Chauvinist online rabble-rousers have driven a young figure skater from the Chinese Olympic team to despair. Her poor performance probably played a role here, as did the fact that the 19-year-old was born in the USA. It shows once again that China* has increasingly little control over the nationalist spirits repeatedly encouraged by the government. In the end, even the censors stepped in and put an end to the hustle and bustle.

What happened? Figure skater Zhu Yi, who was recruited from the USA a few years ago, fell in her short program and crashed into the gang on Sunday, the first day of the figure skating team competitions at the Olympic Winter Games*. She threw the Chinese team back to fifth place in the ranking. That was enough for the final. But the weak performance of the young woman made frustrated nationalists overflow.

Posts with the hashtag “#Zhu Yi has fallen” have been made public on China’s social media platform Weibo 200 million clicks. Apparently, it also vented the anger of nationalist users that Zhu was chosen over a Chinese-born athlete. “How dare you represent China,” one fumed. Zhu Yi can’t even speak Chinese properly, according to other widely liked posts. The censorship apparently reacted to this agitation and had this and other abusive hashtags deactivated. But by then Zhu was already hit hard.

Olympia: Nationalist trolls rush against naturalized figure skater

The figure skating team event consists of four disciplines: figure skating singles for a woman and a man, plus one pair skating and one ice dancing. Zhu Yi was already ashamed after her performance on Sunday. “I think I felt a lot of pressure because I know everyone in China was pretty surprised by the selection for the women’s singles,” Zhu said after her short program. “I really wanted to show them what I could do, but unfortunately I didn’t.” At the time, she had no idea what was about to hit her. On Monday she could no longer withstand the pressure from the network. She fell again several times and ended her freestyle in tears. The team from Russia won the competition ahead of the USA and Japan. The hate posts were of little use to the Chinese team either.

Instead, they show an ugly face of Chinese politics. Beijing always likes to stir up patriotic zeal*, if it is convenient. The still smoldering anger against Japan’s war crimes can be exploited just as much as the anger about sanctions imposed by the West in connection with the suspicion of forced labor in Xinjiang*. Nationalist tirades on the Internet distract from internal problems and keep the store together. But the strategy also harbors risks, as is now evident: once released, a nationalist mob will continue to agitate even if it is not wanted. He’s not that easy to catch.

China’s nationalists: the network does what it wants

The network does what it wants anyway. Zhu Yi is just one of several foreign-recruited athletes at the Beijing Winter Games. But so far only she is in the sights. Born Beverly Zhu in Los Angeles, the 19-year-old has been competing for China since 2018. With Ashley Lin, another figure skater of Team China comes from the USA.

Two thirds of the men’s ice hockey team also come from abroad: the USA, Canada and Russia. Most of them have Chinese ancestry, after all. But the superstar is Eileen Gu*: The 18-year-old is a medal candidate in three freestyle ski disciplines. She could get her first medal tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Big Air competition, and two more are firmly planned. Since moving in 2019, Eileen Gu has been a superstar in China. She has 1.3 million followers on Weibo – versus “only” 250,000 on Instagram – and several lucrative endorsement deals. No one accuses her of her birthplace, San Francisco.

On the contrary: some fans are even tolerant of the fact that it is not even clear whether Eileen Gu has given up her American passport. Chinese law prohibits dual passports for those over 18 years old. Gu turned 18 in September. She is silent on her citizenship. Her standard phrase on the subject has long been: “In China, I’m Chinese; in the US, I’m American.” Dual citizenship is fine, as long as “the Chinese flag is flown at the awards ceremony if it wins,” comments a user on Weibo. At least she is willing to share an Olympic victory with China. The Hong Kong Newspaper South China Morning Post had searched comments on Gu’s posts and found many who share this pragmatic tenor. Like, “Does it matter? She’s just of mixed heritage and has emotional ties to both sides.”

China: Double standards on the internet praise stars and slander failure

Eileen Gu helps her superstar status. But not only: Unlike Zhu Yi, she speaks both languages ​​fluently and has always balanced between the two worlds. Years before her decision to compete for China, Gu had been associated with China’s ski circuit through her mother. Her father is American, but apparently played no role in her childhood. She was raised by her mother and grandmother. Gu does not comment on the political situation in China. But it doesn’t seem as if the freestyle star wants to turn her back on the USA: A few months after the games, she wants to start studying at the Californian elite university Stanford.

China is a long way from an open debate about introducing the dual passport. This therefore raises questions: In this case, did Beijing simply pragmatically decide not to ask Eileen Gu to hand in her US passport after her 18th birthday, contrary to normal practice? Was there an agreement? Or is Gu refusing release knowing her status in China at the games? Could China even force you to give up your passport?

One-two passes by Olympic athletes: no answers

There are no answers. But at least signs that Eileen Gu still has her US passport. Her name never appeared on the US Treasury Department’s register of expatriates, writes the British magazine economist in a lengthy article about Gu’s balancing act between East and West. Red Bull, one of Gu’s main sponsors, initially wrote on its website that Gu had “decided to give up her American passport”. But as a reporter from Wall Street Journal When the company called for confirmation, Red Bull removed the passage, he said economist.

It is also not known how many and which passports* the two figure skaters and ice hockey players have. It should only become an issue for all of them if they are unsuccessful. But then you’ll have to dress warmly. (ck) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.