China’s exports and imports of goods and services in dollar terms stood at $317.5 billion and $276.4 billion, respectively, recording a surplus of $41.1 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The value of goods exports reached about 2.04 trillion yuan, while the value of imports reached 1.6 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 431.6 billion yuan.

The value of service exports was 228.8 billion yuan and the value of service imports was 367.1 billion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 138.2 billion yuan.