In the midst of the political crisis in Nepal, China is trying its best to somehow unify the Communist Party of Nepal. For this purpose, a whole team of China is in Nepal under the leadership of Guo Yezhu, Deputy Minister of Communist Party of China. According to sources, China is trying not to tear apart the Communist Party of Nepal and bring unity in the party.

If this is not possible, then the possibility of an alliance between the two Communist Party is also being discussed. China’s interference in Nepal’s politics has increased continuously. However, according to Nepal’s experts, China is currently not in a position to dictate Nepal. The Chinese team met President Vidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Kathmandu on Sunday. On Monday, the Chinese team met Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda and Nepal Madhav.

This Chinese team is also meeting the people of the opposition party. People who have closely watched the politics of Nepal told that it is the best effort of China that the Communist Party of Nepal be reunited. China has previously mediated between Oli and Prachanda. China tries to have at least one form of alliance if the party does not unite. The tussle between Oli and Prachanda had been going on for a long time, but on 20 December, Oli’s decision to dissolve the parliament caused the Communist Party of Nepal to collapse.

China’s interest has increased, but not interfered

Senior Nepalese journalist and political analyst Keshab Podel says that the people of the Communist Party of China have been coming to Nepal in the past, but then their activity did not get much attention. He says that such meetings and visits were less until 2005-06, but since the arrival of the Communist government in Nepal, the arrival of Chinese representatives has increased. He said that there is no doubt that China’s interest in Nepal has increased, but at present, there is no interfare in China. If China had moved, the Communist Party of Nepal would not have been torn apart.

Quarrel may increase rather than resolve in Nepal

However, he says that when China’s interest has increased, then the interference will also increase gradually. He said that China is not in a position to dictate Nepal yet. China wants the party to unite, but the feud between Oli and Prachanda has increased so much that it is unlikely. He said that the way the people of the Prachanda camp and the Oli camp are making rhetoric against each other, their quarrel may increase rather than resolve.